Lough Derg RNLI called into action after 25ft cruiser suffers engine failure

Lough Derg RNLI came to the assistance of two people on Sunday night after their 25ft cruiser got into difficulty.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 8.05pm on Sunday, September 22 at the request of the Irish Coast Guard to two people on a 25ft cruiser that had suffered engine failure and was adrift by the county Clare shore, south of Williamstown.

Volunteer lifeboat crew onboard were helm Eleanor Hooker, Doireann Kennedy, Joe O’Donoghue and Ger Egan.

The lifeboat located the vessel and firstly established that both people onboard were safe and well and were wearing their lifejackets. Volunteer crew then checked the vessel over for any damage before setting up an astern tow line.

The lifeboat brought the cruiser to Dromaan Harbour where an alongside tow was used to safely bring the vessel into the harbour and it was tied alongside at 8.50pm.

The lifeboat returned to the station and was ready for service again at 9.45pm.

Speaking following the call out, helm Eleanor Hooker said: ‘It is important to make sure someone ashore knows where you are going and who to call if you don’t return on time. Always have a means of calling and signalling for help with you onboard. If you do find yourself getting into difficulty on the lake call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard’.