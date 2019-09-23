Cashel Comhaltas Ceolteorí Eireann celebrates Culture Night in Brú Ború

Members of Comhaltas Ceolteorí Caiseal Mumhan, tutors and visitors attended a night of music, song and dance at Brú Ború cultural center as part of Culture Night celebrations on Friday night, September 20.

Congratulations to members on their fantastic results in their SCT exams. They were presented with their certificates on the night.

Thanks to all who attended and to the staff of Brú Ború cultural centre for the cuppa and goodies which were provided as always.

Why not come along to the next session on the first Friday of October, (October 4) for more music, song and dance.

The session starts at 7.30pm for beginners and intermediate players.

Then we break for a cuppa, followed by a session for more advanced players.

It’s a great way to practice tunes, learn new tunes and make new friends as well as enjoying Joan’s delicious scones!

The session takes place in Brú Ború Cultural Centre on the first Friday of every month. All welcome.

CCE Caiseal Mumhan will be celebrating Comóradh Pat Swan from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17 with a feast of traditional Irish music including workshops, sessions and concerts. Be sure to save the date!

Keep an eye of Craobh Caiseal Mumhan Facebook page for further details.