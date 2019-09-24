Within and Without The Walls - 'Cashel 700' lecture series

Cashel Heritage Forum is delighted to present Tipperary County Council’s Clare Lee as the next speaker in the ongoing lecture series which celebrates the 700th birthday of Cashel’s Medieval Town Walls

Clare works in the planning section of Tipperary County Council, and has vast experience in working for the protection and promotion of Tipperary’s walled towns.

Under Clare’s careful guidance many important conservation works programmes have been conducted around Tipperary’s towns, and this lecture will provide insight on the planning policy and guidelines which allow for this significant work to happen.

The lecture will take place in the Parish Centre, Friar Street, this Thursday, September 26, at 7.30pm. All are welcome, and admission is free.