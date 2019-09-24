Gardai seize €750 worth of cocaine in street search in Co. Tipperary town

A 20 year-old man was arrested in Clonmel town centre in the early hours of last Friday morning in connection with the seizure of an estimated €750 worth of cocaine.

The illegal drug was found by gardai who conducted a street search on a man at Emmet Street, Clonmel at 4am on September 20.

Meanwhile, gardai seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine while conducting a search of an apartment on the same Clonmel street at 1.30pm last Wednesday, September 18. The matter is being investigated.