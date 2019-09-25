Guard of honour for the late Jimmy Murphy of Roscrea

James (Jimmy) Murphy, of Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea died recently and the town is much the poorer for his passing.

Jimmy was a great character, a brilliant storyteller and very well-liked by all.

Jimmy was the star goalkeeper when Roscrea won their first county minor title in 1958.

Roscrea kept winning for the next five years, then winning under 21 four in a row north titles, which led to Roscrea winning their first county senior title in 1968.

Both first wins were against mighty Thurles Sarsfield. Jimmy maintained he was a big influence on his brother Tadgh. Tadgh was our keeper for several county titles and also Tipperary keeper for several years. Tadgh was also a great footballer having played for the county.

To his sisters Annie, Maudie, brothers Tadgh, William, and extended family our sincere sympathies.

Jimmy will be remembered forever here in Roscrea.

Members of the 1958 team and present members of Roscrea GAA provided a guard of honour. There was a great turn out for Jimmy's funeral.

May he rest in peace.