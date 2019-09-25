Roscrea CCTV company to hold public meeting

A public consultation and information session will be hosted by Roscrea CCTV in Roscrea library on Wednesday, October 2, at 7.30pm.

The aim is to bring the public up to date on the process being made to secure a CCTV scheme for the town and to outline the challenges remaining to be addressed.

To date a feasibility study funded by Tipperary County Council and Roscrea Chamber of Commerce has been used to secure grant approval to date of €15,000.

To progress the scheme the company has being addressing issues in relation to the data controller, viewing location and date storage.

The next steps include finalising camera locations, getting property owner’s permission, securing public support, getting planning permission, complying with Garda and statutory CCTV regulations and securing the balance of the necessary funds, through public fund raising and capital grants from the Department of Justice.

The system will make the town a safer place for people to live, work and visit and will serve as a deterrent to anti- social behaviour and in helping to detect and prosecute crime.

The committee is commencing a campaign to get business signed up to contribute in a small way towards the capital cost, and to the annual running cost going forward.

The scheme has the full support of Tipperary County Council and An Garda Siochana.

The presentation on Wednesday, October 2, at 7.30pm in Roscrea library is an opportunity for everyone to get informed and to see how they can assist in insuring that this most worthwhile facility can be progressed.

The current draft plans will be available for viewing in Roscrea Credit Union. All members of the public are invited to attend.