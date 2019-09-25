Deputy Alan Kelly to host autism awareness meeting in Nenagh

Local TD Alan Kelly is holding a meeting on Friday, October 4 at 6.30pm in the Abbey Court to develop the idea of making Nenagh an autism-friendly town.

Deputy Kelly is asking people to attend the meeting where a committee will be set up to develop the idea.

“Over the last number of years, I have found one of the biggest issues I’ve to deal with is the lack of services in the area for children with autism,” he said. “We have people contacting us on a weekly basis on this issue frustrated with the delays in accessing the required services.

“There is an urgent need to improve school services and increase the number of ASD units in the Nenagh area. We have situations where units are operating at maximum capacity before the physical units are built. Often people with autism and their families are excluded from discussions about autism and the design of services.

“Clonakilty is Ireland’s first autism friendly town in Ireland, I have been looking into the work they've done as a community into making their town an autism friendly town and I believe that it would be a great idea if we would do the same in Nenagh.

“To acquire this designation a town must go through a robust accreditation process. AsIAm gives the accreditations and SuperValu sponsors the accreditation. AsIAm is Ireland’s national charity for the autism community. Well-known local man Nicholas Ryan Purcell recently spoke at AsIAm's Autism National Conference.

“To get autism friendly town accreditation Clonakilty had to engage and train 25% of businesses and voluntary organisations, train 50% of public services, 50% of school communities, 50% of healthcare professionals, three employers and reach and engage 25% of the town’s population and develop a three-year autism friendly town plan,” added Deputy Kelly. For further details contact 067-34190.