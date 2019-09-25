Plans to screen new Carrick-on-Suir film again after it receives “fantastic reception” at packed Culture Night premiere

The premier of Carrick-on-Suir comedy horror film - The Lynch Mob -Tales of the Suir Valley Slayers - was watched by a packed audience of close to 100 people at the Nano Nagle Community Centre's on Culture Night last Friday.

Such was the demand to see the fantasy film about a Carrick-on-Suir family of monster slayers that a special preview screening for the 40 cast and crew members young and old took place at the Nagle Centre last Thursday night.

Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub said the Nagle Centre's nuns chapel was packed to capacity for the Culture Night premier.

"It received a fantastic reception from the audience and we have plans to screen it again possibly in Brewery Lane Theatre," she said.

The 40 minute Culture Night film was written and directed by Daragh McLoughlin from Main St., Carrick-on-Suir and produced by the Tudor Artisan Hub collective. It starred many well known actors from Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and Brewery Lane Theatre.

The film screening was one of several events staged in Carrick for Culture Night. Different Voices concert at Carrick-on-Suir Library featured an electic mix of performances from members of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society, two Georgian brothers and a local musical duo while Carrick folk singers and musician Kevin Power sang traditional Gaelic songs from his CD ‘Ceol na Siúire in Ormond Castle.

Brewery Lane hosted a photographic exhibition and screened a documentary about the Comeragh Mountains hermit Lackendarra.