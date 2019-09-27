Community spirit shines through to help Dundrum family

Community spirit is alive and well in Tipperary as tradespeople, suppliers and volunteers turned out over the last nine days in their hundreds to help a Dundrum family finish their house for the brand new RTÉ One Television Series, ‘DIYSOS: The Big Build Ireland.’

Michael and Sinead Barry were like any other family in Ireland, a young married couple in their 30s with 3 young children - 13, 6, & 1, and Michael the breadwinner was self-building their home. In January Michael began complaining of vision problems and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma and passed away just a short time later in March. With no life insurance and no other income, it looked like the house would not be able to be finished.

However, on Tuesday September 17, the DIYSOS team rolled into town and over 120 volunteers from across Tipperary and from as far away as Donegal, Roscommon,Louth and Mayo, turned up that very first day to try and finish the home.

"We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support of the Tipperary community who have come together to try and finally get Sinead and her children into this house that Michael worked so hard for. His dream was to give his family a beautiful home and secure future - and through the massive generosity of so many people's time, supplies and resources it looks like Michael's dream is finally going to be complete," said series producer of DIYSOS Ireland, Sharon Newman.

The new Irish Series is presented by Baz Ashmawy and the very first build chosen was the Barry family from Dundrum.

"As a TV Series, DIYSOS is just the catalyst to try and bring people together to help. We rely completely on the goodwill of people to make these build projects happen. Tipperary has done itself proud - we have had huge numbers each day, wanting to do their bit to help this family in need. Though the work is hard, and the hours are long, the camaraderie, cheerfulness and spirit amongst everyone is unlike anything you have ever seen before. !"

Thirty four year old Sinéad from Cappawhite met local boy Michael Barry when she was 19. It took just one date to the cinema and they were inseparable.

They settled down and started their family life together and had been renting a house for the last 14 years.

As their family grew, so did their hopes of a home of their own: they found a lovely site to build their dream home in 2014 and raise their children outside of the village of Dundrum. Not wanting to burden themselves with a mortgage, they used any savings or extra money at the end of each month to chip away at each job that needed to be done.

Michael,who was from a family of nine, was the breadwinner and worked locally as steel erector, but as a talented woodturner and craftsman he undertook much of the work in the house himself, sacrificing his evenings and weekend.

As a family, all their time, hopes and dreams were pumped into the house.... And when they felt that pinch of sacrifice, they would remind each other how “once they are in the house they would start living properly”.

Finally they reached a decision to apply for a small loan to complete the house, as they were rapidly outgrowing their rented cottage.

But in the end, they never got to apply for that loan.After complaining of vision problems in his eye over Christmas 2018, Michael was admitted to hospital in January this year. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour and further tests diagnosed it as Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma. Subsequent scans revealed the disease had spread to his back, liver and lungs.

In a matter of weeks Michael’s health deteriorated rapidly. He slipped into a coma on March 23 and passed away surrounded by Sinead and family.

"The house is on a beautiful site, there is something very special about the place and we all hope it will bring Sinead and the children a lot of healing" said Michael's sister Caitriona who alerted the DIYSOS team.

Sinead and the children saw the finished house for the first time on Thursday last.

