New brochure launched to promote Tipperary tourism

The Munster Vales, one of Ireland’s newest tourist destinations, has launched a new brochure designed to attract more visitors to Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, with a new website set to follow soon.

The official launch took place on Saturday 7th September at the starting line of the Knock Me Down Adventure Challenge, a cycling, kayaking and running adventure race through the scenic Knockmealdown mountains.

The Munster Vales is a 1,100 kilometre stretch of olden routes and timeworn trails that rise in the mid-west and sweep southward through the four counties, five mountain ranges and on to the wild Irish Sea.

Exploring Munster Vales is an exhilarating adventure, where history and heritage blend seamlessly with modern Irish life in an unforgettable travel experience.

The brochure is full of beautiful imagery as well as facts and figures about the Munster Vales that will be sure to entice both Irish and international visitors alike to experience the incredible variety of adventures the region has to offer. The brochures are being distributed to tourism providers, information offices and attractions across the region in the coming weeks, and in the meantime can be requested by contacting munstervales@

tipperarycoco.ie.

Speaking at the launch of the Munster Vales brochure, Pat Slattery, Chairman, Munster Vales said; “We’re absolutely delighted to have this new brochure to showcase the depth of choice the Munster Vales has to offer people from Ireland and abroad. We are blessed with some of Ireland’s most scenic landscapes from mountains to sea.

“There is something for everybody, from culinary enthusiasts to adrenaline junkies, history buffs to lovers of luxury. We believe this brochure encapsulates the appeal of the region and look forward to welcoming many more people to the Munster Vales in the coming years,” Mr Slattery concluded.

Munster Vales plans to roll-out a new website later this year as part of its drive to encourage more visitors to explore the region.

For more information please visit www.munstervales.com.

