Two prison sentences for driver who spun BMW car ‘360 degrees’ at Bowes Corner

A driver with a Thurles address was fined and given two suspended prison sentences at Thurles district court for driving offences.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that on August 7 last year, at about 9am, a black BMW was observed travelling on the Abbey road in Thurles.

The vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision near Bowes Corner. Witnesses described the vehicle coming over the hump “at speed” and as it swerved, it hit the kerb “the wrong way” and went into a 360 degree spin. There were people nearby on the footpath.

The driver, Janis Strals, gave an address of 5 Carraig Dun, Borroway, Thurles. He did not report the incident to gardaí, and left the scene “without talking to anyone”. There was no one injured in the incident.

Mr Strals subsequently admitted he was the driver of the car. Speaking with gardaí, he chose to produce his driving documents at Thurles garda station, but did not produce them. “He admitted he was driving a car belonging to another,” said Sgt Hanrahan. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but this remains unpaid.

Mr Strals was charged with driving without a driving licence, non display of tax disc, driving without an NCT, dangerous driving contrary to section 53 of the road traffic act, and no insurance.

Mr Strals has 16 previous convictions, including a previous conviction for dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He is currently serving a prison sentence. “He has a long string of offences,” said solicitor Patrick Kennedy. “I don’t think he realises the seriousness of the matter.”

Mr Strals is married, with one child. Judge MacGrath imposed two 4-month prison sentences, to run concurrent to each other, but consecutive to a prison sentence Mr Strals received in Wexford.

He was also fined €200 and disqualified from driving for three periods, two periods of four years and one period of six years. In the event of an appeal, recognisances were fixed at €500.