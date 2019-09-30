Deaths in Tipperary Monday September 30

The late Very Rev.Michael J Ryan

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Michael J. Ryan,Lauragh, Cappagh, Waterford / Cahir, Tipperary(late of The Presbytery, Clonmel Road, Cahir, Co. Tipperary) and Lauragh, Cappagh, Co. Waterford, September 29th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, in the tender care of the medical and nursing staff. Very Rev. Michael (Mick Joe) PE, former Parish Priest of St. Mary's Parish, Clonmel and Stradbally Parish, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by his loving parents Michael and Margaret Ryan, Lauragh, and his loving brothers, Nicholas, Eddie and James. Deeply regretted by his family and friends, sisters-in-law Madeline and Teresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews, great grandnieces, relatives and good friends, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan DD, Bishop Emeritus William Lee DD, Priests, Religious and people of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore.Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday afternoon, 1st October, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Removal at 7 p.m. to St. James' Church, Ballinameela. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 2nd October, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr.Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Ryan

Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare / Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary



Ryan, Sr Eileen (Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Co Kildare and late of Kilteely, Co Limerick ) – Sept 27, 2019 ,peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Le Cheile Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sr Eileen, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Ryan, her brothers Jerry and Larry, her sisters Sr Gertrude and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sheila Roche, California and Sr Noelle, Bon Secours Sisters, Cork, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, her Mercy Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy from 3pm tomorrow (Sunday 29th Sept.) Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday (30th Sept) at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Mass at 11o’c followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Sarah Cahalan

The death has occurred of Sarah Cahalan,Rodeen, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her father and mother, Michael and Julia Cahalan, and only sister, Jane Doorley. Deeply regretted by her nieces Mary Sile and Sadie and nephew James, wider family, relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday evening at Sullivan Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Costello

The death has occurred of Mary Costello,Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly,Formerly of Busherstown, Moneygall.Peacefully, in the care of the matron and staff of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her brother Stephen, sister Margaret (Peg) Hurley, niece AnneMarie (Portlaoise), nephew John (London), grandnephew Stephen, great-grandniece Iris, relatives, Gough family (Loughrea), Marta Salamonowicz and family (London), neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.00am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.