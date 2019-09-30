Roscrea roundabouts are set for a major makeover - Smith

Following a proposal made to Tipperary County Council, a number of months ago plans are now in place which will see all Roscrea’s roundabouts receive a much-needed makeover.

The local authority engaged the services of a landscape architect who has designed each of the roundabouts in keeping with the town’s historical tradition. This feature will see the beautiful trees retained at the centre and new flowers planted with an array of colours, kerbing and plantation.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Cllr Michael Smith has praised all those who played their part to ensure this proposal become a reality. “I want to acknowledge the Council officials, local volunteer groups, sponsors and the Chamber of Commerce who all played an active part in this entire process from its inception. It is most rewarding to all interested parties who make such a positive contribution.

"In keeping with the overall long term plan to foster pride in the town, local businesses have raised funds, along with a grant of €20,000 from the Council to landscape each of the roundabouts along the new road. The main aim of the project is to ensure that there is colour from March to October each year and assist the local Tidy Towns committee in their tireless endeavours. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude,” said Cllr Smith.

Works on the roundabouts are set to begin in the coming months as preparations will begin for planting in early spring. Roscrea town looks set to become the first town in the county to take up this initiative.