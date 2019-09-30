Busy year of music ahead for Roscrea Comhaltas

Roscrea Comhaltas will resume their weekly sessions on Wednesday, October 2, at 7.30pm in Coláiste Phobal Roscrea.

The branch has secured some funding under the Non Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme (NMMEBS) and intends to draw up a multi-faceted programme to be part-funded by this bursary.

The following items will be organised by the branch; weekly music sessions in Coláiste Phobal Roscrea. Pupils of any music teacher are welcome to attend as well as beginners. These sessions will take place on Wednesday nights in Coláiste Phobal Roscrea at 7.30pm.

Specialised workshops on specific instruments depending on the pupil choices.

A selection of instruments can be hired from the branch for a small fee.

For branch members sitting Junior or Leaving Cert exams, assistance can be provided regarding the traditional music component of the syllabus as well as assistance with the performance section where the student elects to play traditional pieces.

Branch members undertaking oral Irish exams in Junior or Leaving Cert, can avail of practical classes to prepare for these exams.

Adults wishing to learn a few tunes at their own pace can also be accommodated.

These services are available to members of Roscrea Comhaltas. If you are interested in any of the above, please attend on October 2 at 7.30pm or contact Pat (086 831 7821).

For further information on the renting of instruments, contact Carol (086 848 2323).

Macalla na hÉireann

The 2019 Comhaltas Concert Tour of Ireland will visit 14 venues between the October 6 and 19. Each year the tour assembles a fine mix of established artists together with up and coming young stars, drawn from the four provinces of Ireland.

These are blended together into a fast-moving and colourful show which appeals to both the connoisseurs and peripheral fans of Irish traditional entertainment. Roscrea Comhaltas are proud to announce that their branch member Danielle Bowe, along with fellow Tipperary ladies Ciara Horan and Blaithín Kennedy, have been selected for this year’s tour. Macalla na hÉireann will perform in Brú Ború, Cashel on October 18 at 8pm. For further information on what promises to be a fantastic evening and to purchase tickets, contact Pat.

AGM: The branch will hold their AGM on Thursday October 10 at 9pm in the Legion Hall. All welcome.