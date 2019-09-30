Cashel's Scoil Aonghusa special needs school opens new sensory playroom and gym

Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel officially opened a new sensory playroom and gym for its students on Monday this week.

The school, which caters for students with moderate to severe learning disabilities, was supported through a fundraising campaign by employees of Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel.

Established in 1978, Scoil Aonghusa is a co-educational school for students aged four to 18 years. The school currently has 120 students and is committed to the mission of "developing ability, diminishing disability." The new sensory room and gym includes facilities such as a climbing wall, swing area and soft play area.

The construction of these new state-of-the-art facilities was completed following an 18-month fundraising effort by employees at Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel. The employees selected Scoil Aonghusa to be the site's "charity of choice," and then conducted a range of events which resulted in a €60,000 donation being made to the school.

Thanking the Abbott employees for their fundraising efforts, school principal Ms Siobhan Keyes-Ryan said, "providing our students with this new sensory playroom and gym will be a tremendous benefit in their education and health.

Facilities such as these help children with special needs develop their sensory, communication and motor skills. The Abbott employees have been fantastic supporters of our school and we are delighted that their efforts have allowed us to open these superb new facilities."

Deirdre Mullins, site director of Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel, attended the official opening and congratulated the school on behalf of Abbott.

"At Abbott, we have a strong culture of giving and community work in Ireland. Last year our employees delivered more than 7,000 volunteer hours to good causes across the country. In Clonmel, our employees were inspired by the excellent work done here in Scoil Aonghusa and selected them to be our charity of choice.

“We are passionate about supporting young people and helping them to live healthier lives, and in Scoil Aonghusa we recognised a partner that shared this passion. We are delighted to support the school's vital mission and congratulate all the teachers, parents and above all, the children, for the wonderful community they have built in Scoil Aonghusa,” added Ms Mullins.