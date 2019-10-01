

The late Margaret ( Gretta ) Cunningham(nee O'Mahoney)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Cunningham (née O'Mahoney)

3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Margaret (Gretta) Cunningham, 3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully, at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons and daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Clogheen Mortuary on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery.

The late David Kelly

The death has occurred of David (Baby) Kelly

62 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

The late Hannah McGrath(nee Withero)

The death has occurred of Hannah McGrath (née Withero)

Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McGrath (nee Withero), Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, September 30th 2019, Hannah, wife of the late (Michael ) Mikey. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margaret, sons Michael, Noel, Anthony and Barry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Dolly (Powell), brother John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

The late Des O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Des O'Mahony

Spruce Lodge, Kilganey, Clonmel, Tipperary

Des O’Mahony, Spruce Lodge, Kilganey, Clonmel, 30th September 2019, peacefully after a short illness at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Isobel, daughter Gemma,son Wayne, family, relatives and his friends.

Private cremation to take place on Wednesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private.

Thelate Josephine Ryan.

The death has occurred of Josephine Ryan,The Bungalow, Clarkstown, Lattin, Tipperary

and late of Tambrands, Tipperary Town, 29th September 2019, Josephine. Sadly and lovingly missed by her brothers John (F) (Aherlow), George (Clarkstown), sisters Nancy McGrath (Limerick), Phyllis Stanly (Dublin), brother-in-law Rod, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her wonderful carers, great neighbours, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please.

The late Larry Sweeney

The death has occurred of Larry Sweeney

Tudor Lodge, Outrath, New Inn, Tipperary / Killenaule, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Larry Sweeney, Tudor Lodge, Outrath, New Inn, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in his 91st year, surrounded by his loving family and close friends in the wonderful care of the staff of St Theresas Hospital, Clogheen. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Willie, Jim, John, Marks and Paddy, his sisters Mary, Bridget and Nelly, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law.Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Theresa (Marnane), son-in-law Con, adoring grandchildren Amy and Olivia, sisters-in-law Freddie (Sweeney) and Eileen (Dunne), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Tudor Lodge, Outrath, New Inn, Co. Tipperary E21 ND79, on Tuesday, 1st October, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Bailey St., Killenaule. Burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry, Thurles. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Graham (nee Hickman)

The death has occurred of Mary Graham (née Hickman)

Cedar Hill, Roscrea, TipperaryPredeceased by her husband Richard.Deeply regretted by her daughters Lileth (Evans) and Ruth (Shields), sons-in-law Steve and Vincent, grandchildren Conor and Molly, brothers Tom and Philip, sister Sally, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, James Graham and Jessica Pownall, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home (E53 NY70), Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with prayers at 8.00. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 2.00 arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 2.30. Burial afterwards in Etta Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Trust.