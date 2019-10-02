Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday October 1

Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday October 2

The death has occurred of Philomena Croke,Gortataggart, Thurles, Tipperary / Boherlahan, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne. Surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork. Will be sadly missed by her son Tristan, daughter Rebecca, partner Martin, parents Bridget and Christy (Boherlahan), sisters Ellen and Marion, brothers Danny, Liam, Christy, P.J., Michael, T.J., and David, grandparents Danny and Philomena, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, Citizen Advice Center colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 2nd Oct., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 3rd Oct., at 10am followed by cremation at 1pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Bridie Darcy

The death has occurred of Bridie Darcy (née Coughlan)Clashateeaun, Ardcroney, Tipperary

Bridie, in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Wife of the late Jim, and mother of the late baby Denis.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Ger, Brigid (Killeen), Bernadette (Meagher), daughter-in-law Noelle, sons-in-law PJ & Pat, grandchildren, Lynda, Eimear, Alan, Padraig, Siobhan, Niamh, Orla & James; sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home, Nenagh tomorrow Wednesday from 4 - 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Thursday morning for 11.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Ardcroney.

