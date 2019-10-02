Married couple pepper sprayed in Clonmore

A married couple who became involved in a fracas with gardaí were both charged with public order offences, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.

Garda Declan Kinsella and Garda Brendan Horgan received a call regarding a disturbance outside a licenced premises in Clonmore village, Templemore, on September 5 this year.

When they arrived, they observed a “large group acting aggressively,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

There was “pushing and shoving” and Joseph Donoghue had to be pepper sprayed and arrested. Following that, his wife, Ann Marie Donoghue, “interfered” and she had to be pepper sprayed and “both had to be taken to a garda station,” said Sgt Hanrahan.

The two co-accused share an address of 13 Cullenwood, Ballycullenbeg, Mountmellick, Co Laois.

They were both charged with being threatening and abusive in public, with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to themselves and to others, and failing to comply with a direction of a garda.

Mr Donoghue has 50 previous convictions, 27 relating to the public order act. Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said the couple had been attending a 75th birthday party, and they became involved in a “dispute with other parties.”

The couple have two children, and “they don’t normally come down here.” However, Mr O’Donoghue is originally from Templemore, added Mr Fitzgerald.

Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty pleas. Joseph Donoghue has a “substantial number of public order convictions”, the last one being in 2011. Judge MacGrath fined him a total of €400.

Ann Marie Donoghue was fined €100, with the Judge noting that she had become involved in the incident “because of her husband.”