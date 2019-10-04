Thousands without power across country following Storm Lorenzo

For more information on Darwin Tree Specialists Ltd. please see their website www.darwintrees.ie.

Thousands of homes along the east coast of Ireland are without power this morning following Storm Lorenzo.

According to the ESB, power outages are being reported in parts of Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Mayo and Galway.

There are also reports of power outages in Cork.

A Status Yellow Warning from Met Eireann remains in place this morning for six counties.

The Wind Warning is in place for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare. Met Eireann says that strong westerly winds persist for a time this morning, mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr with higher gusts.

The warning remains in place until 11am.