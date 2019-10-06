Rain failed to dampen the spirits of all who enjoyed Applefest in Tipperary

Despite the inclement weather, Clonmel Applefest’s second festival was a huge success, with people coming from all over to celebrate the food, heritage and nature of Clonmel.

Festivities kicked off with the launch of the If Walls Could Speak exhibition at the South Tipperary Arts Centre featuring artworks from Bernadette Kiely, Gavin Hogg, Eamon Colman, Eimear King, Ian Mannion, Ciara Connolly and Shay Hurley.

The exhibition was launched by festival storyteller in residence, Liz Weir.

The Spoken Word event then took place upstairs at the Arts Centre.

A packed room enjoyed readings from the Applefest Poetry Trail writers and a heartfelt rendition of Ain’t I A Woman from Catherine McVicker.

Friday saw the Urban Orchard event at Market Place get off to a soggy start but the sun emerged and people enjoyed a wonderful array of original craft stands, children’s craft activities and live music and dance from Gaelcholaiste Chéitinn students.

There was also a cookery demonstration from Carrick-on-Suir chef Janice Casey-Bracken, who delighted the crowd with samples of freshly-made dishes using the best of Tipperary produce.

On Friday evening people were regaled with Apple Stories and More at the Main Guard with storyteller Liz Weir, who also spent time visiting the local schools over the course of her residence.

The Apple and Heritage Fair got off to a flying start on Saturday.

The place was buzzing with life as people enjoyed the range of artisan food stands and produce, various craft activities, and live music and spoken word from the Caravan of Love stage.

The apple press was working full tilt as people mingled, with apple juice in hand.

Kathleen Hogg of Killenaule ICA claimed the Big Applefest Bake Off prize with her delicious mini apple tarts.

Above - Oisín and Donal O’Céilleachair trying out the Massey Ferguson at The Friary car park during the Clonmel Applefest

That evening, the sold-out Cider and Food Heritage Soiree event at Mai’s Café was a huge hit, as diners enjoyed delicious local produce prepared by chef Shane McGonigle while being entertained by the cabaret genius of Louise Garcia and company.

The final day of festivities took place at the New Quay car park on Sunday with community stands, salsa and swing dancing, Tai Chi demonstrations and delicious food from Rock House Catering and Rivesci.

The historical, yoga and foraging walks were a huge success and afterwards The Emigrants Rest attracted a great crowd to enjoy music from The Cedartowns.

The festival concluded with a screening of the film Artifishal in Bakers.

Clonmel Applefest extends a huge thank you to all the funders, partners and sponsors involved and to the community of Clonmel for helping to make this second Applefest such a success.

