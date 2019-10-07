Water supply disruptions across a number of areas of Tipperary

There are disruptions to water supply across a number of areas in Tipperary this evening.

A rupture on the trunk watermain in the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme is affecting supply to Kilmoyler, Tankerstown, Knockgraffon, New Inn, Rockwell, Cashel East, Rosegreen and adjoining areaa. It is anticipated that supply will be restored by 03.00 pm on Tuesday, October 8.

An interruption to the water supply in the northern end of the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme is receiving active attention.

Areas in Dualla South, Boscabell, Killistafford and adjoining locations continue to be affected.

A water tanker is located at Dualla Village.

Tipperary County Council, as the agent of Irish Water, apologises for this interruption to supply.

Meanwhile, further disruption is planned for Clonmel on Tuesday. https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/clonmel/484106/disruption-to-water-in-tipperary-this-tuesday.html