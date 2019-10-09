Tipperary gardaí probe alleged threat at secondary school

The Gardaí in Tipperary have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged threat at Borrisokane Community College.

The Gardaí responded to the alleged incident at the college on Monday of last week.

A spokesperson this week stated that the matter remains under investigation.

No details of the alleged incident have been revealed.

Meanwhile, gardaí have arrested two males in connection with the theft of a truck at Beechwalk, Roscrea, on Tuesday of last week.

A male has been arrested in relation in relation to a burglary at William Street in Nenagh last week.

Gardaí have also recovered a car and arrested a man following the theft of a number of items at Nenagh Leisure Centre. The vehicle was recovered in Athy, County Kildare.

A male was arrested on suspicion of drug driving at Lisboney, Nenagh, at 7.30pm on Tuesday of last week.

A number of items were stolen in a daytime house burglary at Behaglas, Roscrea, last Wednesday.

Gardaí have also confirmed that they are investigating alleged antisocial behaviour reported at an estate in Cloughjordan on September 19.