Water to be restored to large parts of Tipperary this morning following major disruption

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is carrying out repairs to a burst water main affecting supply to Knockgraffon, New Inn, Ballydoyle, Kilmoyler, Tankerstown, Rockwell, Cashel East, Rosegreen, Dualla South, Boscobell, Killastafford and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

The works have an estimated completion time of 8am on Wednesday morning, October 9. Once the repair is completed, it may take 2-3 hours for water to fully return to all affected properties.

In the meantime a water tanker has been made available in Dualla Village for the duration of these works.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe. Our Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates.

Please Note: Irish Water makes every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker/bowser and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use.