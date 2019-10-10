Conditions in Garda station in Tipperary described as 'medieval'

Pressure must be maintained to ensure that the construction of the new Garda Station planned for the former Kickham Barracks in Clonmel was speeded up, Cllr. Pat English stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He described conditions in the existing station as “medieval” and said it was a great idea to re-locate the station in a new building at the former army barracks.

However the OPW and the Department of Justice were very slow in drawing up plans.

Cllr. English said it was paramount that the council pushed this because the new station would take a few years to go through the planning process anyway.

District Mayor Garret Ahearn said he had spoken to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan about the new station, which was long overdue.

In his report to the meeting, District Administrator Michael Moroney said that the OPW and Department of Justice would need to proceed to design and planning for the new station.

The building would then be developed under a Public/Private Partnership arrangement.

Mr. Moroney also stated that the council was continuing to engage with Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and the Education and Training Board (ETBI) to explore funding options, and progress the other phases of the masterplan for Kickham Barracks.

For more Tipperary news read Taxi rank badly needed in Cashel