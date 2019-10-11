Tipperary gardaí seize cash and goods following drug searches

A substantial amount of cash and goods were seized by gardaí during a number of drug searches in Nenagh this Thursday.

The searches were carried out in two housing estates in the North Tipperary town by the Divisional Drugs Unit during an operation aimed at tackling suspected drug dealing in the town.

A garda spokesperson said that a large amount of cash and goods were seized during the operation.

One man was arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act and was later released without charge.

The spokesperson said that a file was being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions in relation to the matter.