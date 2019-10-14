Tipperary RNLI service assists adults and child after cruiser's engine suffers failure

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was requested on Sunday by Valentia Coast Guard to assist a family of three, two adults and a child, on a 21ft cruiser suffering engine failure near the County Clare shore.

The lifeboat crew was on an excercise when the call to assist the cruiser at Church Bay came through.

Weather conditions were calm with Force 2 winds, and good visibility.

The lifeboat, with helm Dom Sharkey and crew Michael O'Sullivan and Tom Hayes on board, reached the casualty vessel at 12.10pm.

The skipper of the vessel had dropped anchor to prevent his boat drifting onto the rocky shore.

Once the RNLI volunteers established that the people on board were safe and well, and that the vessel had not suffered damage, they set up for a tow and took in the anchor.

At 12.30pm the lifeboat had the cruiser, with her passengers and an RNLI crew member on board, under tow to Mountshannon harbour.

After tying the cruiser safely alongside at Mountshannon harbour, the lifeboat returned to station.

"We advise people to ensure that their vessels are regularly serviced, and, in the event of difficulties, to always carry a means of communication," said Mr Sharkey.