'Close to my heart': Love Island's Greg O'Shea on losing his grandmother to dementia

Love Island winner and professional rugby 7’s player Greg O’Shea is encouraging members of the public to support The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s annual nationwide flag day collection.

Alzheimer’s Memory Ribbon will take part in every county in Ireland on Thursday, November 21.

The new ambassador for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is backing the campaign, which asks the public to share treasured memories of their loved ones affected by dementia while donating to this worthy cause. Dementia is something which is close to the Limerick native’s heart after his nana passed away with the condition only recently.

By sharing a memory and donating €3 to the charity, members of the public can give a gift that will change lives as every donation made will go directly towards providing vital services to people living with dementia and the loving families who support them.

The public can get involved by buying a Memory Ribbon pin from one of the society's staff members or volunteers around the country on November 21 or by becoming a volunteer for an hour on the day.

"Alzheimer’s is something that is very close to my heart," O’Shea says.

"This November, I'll be remembering my nana who had dementia and passed away only recently. Dementia has a major impact on our society and it’s one of our biggest health challenges. Each year over 4,000 people develop dementia – that’s at least 11 people every day and anyone can get dementia, even people in their forties and fifties," he adds.

There are currently 1,902 people living with dementia in Tipperary.

All of the details are on www.alzheimer.ie.