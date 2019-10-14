Tusla Tipperary launch campaign seeking foster carers

Tusla-Child and Family Agency is launching a new public information campaign to recruit more Tipperary foster carers.

The campaign is Tusla’s first national fostering campaign and it aims to dispel misconceptions about who can foster a child, and encourage people from all walks of life to consider providing a loving stable environment for a vulnerable child.

Tusla National Fostering Week, which takes place on October 14-20, is being supported by the Irish Foster Care Association.

As part of the week, Tusla Tipperary will be holding a number of public awareness events including:

• October 14 –there will be an information session on foster care at Ferryhouse, Clonmel, from 5-7.30pm. To celebrate the week the area is holding an open evening, with refreshments and face painting for the little ones. There will also a tree planting ceremony to mark the occasion. Be there to be in with chance to win prizes.

• October 17 - there will be a fostering information stand at SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir, from 10am to 12 noon.

Speaking about the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week, the new chief executive of Tusla, Bernard Gloster, said: “Tusla National Fostering Week is an opportunity to dispel common misconceptions about foster care. We are looking for foster carers from all walks of life to provide safe and stable environments for children who, due to a range of reasons, can’t live at home.

“It only takes one person to change a child’s life. I would encourage anyone who feels they can provide a stable and safe family environment for a child to think about fostering and join the 4,254 Tusla foster carers around the country that open their homes to 5,511 children.”

Speaking about the misconceptions around foster care, Tusla area manager for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary Marie Kennedy said: “Somewhere in Ireland today there is a child in need of a loving and nurturing foster care placement. We have a growing population and a growing ask to help children who need care. We are also looking for relatives to consider providing foster care.

“Foster carers in Tipperary make a huge contribution to local communities by caring for children and supporting them in participating in schools, sports clubs and other activities. Each child is different and each foster carer is different so we are seeking all types of foster carers. For example, people who rent, people who own their own home, people who are in couple or are single, have a disability, or are of a different ethnicity.”

Members of the public in Tipperary wishing to inquire about fostering during Tusla National Fostering Week can visit Tusla.ie for more details, contact free phone 1800 226 771, email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie, and follow #Tuslafostering on Tusla’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.