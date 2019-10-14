Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Eoin Kelly honoured at LIT President’s Alumni Fundraising Ball

Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamus Callanan and former county star Eoin Kelly were honoured at the inaugural Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) President’s Alumni Fundraising Ball on Friday night last.

They were among seven former students of LIT who received awards for their contribution to equality and public life, as well as achievements in sport, business, culture, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the event.

The award recipients included:

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Business: Gearoid Costello

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to equality: Joy Neville

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport: Seamus Callanan

2019 LIT Alumni Award for STEM to LIT: Mike Morrissey

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Culture: Una Burke

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to LIT: Eoin Kelly

2019 LIT Alumni Award for Contribution to Public Life: Minister of State Pat Breen.

The black tie event also raised funds for the college’s Alumni and Foundation Programmes including access scholarships.

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane told the 300 plus guests attending the ball at the Limerick Strand Hotel that this was the first time that LIT has been able to honour its remarkable alumni and tell their stories.

“The President’s Alumni Ball is a new beginning for our alumni community - a community we’re extremely proud of here in LIT. We wanted to tell our alumni stories and to recognise what they have achieved,” he said.

“We hope to make this event a foundation stone that defines a community of people for whom LIT made a difference in their lives and careers. We have already reached out to the alumni community in the US and the UK, but of course the great majority of our graduates stay in this region – not just in Ireland, but here in the Mid-West - and so this is where our alumni community is anchored,” he said.