Vote for Bridget to bring Miss Bikini Ireland title to Tipperary

Bridget O’Donnell from Tipperary town is looking forward to competing in the Miss Bikini Ireland competition at the end of October.

“I work full time as a Special Needs Assistant in Cashel with children and I absolutely love my job, but growing up I always dreamed of doing some sort of modeling or taken part in pageants. I used to love watching the Rose of Tralee as a child but I never had the confidence to pursue my dream.”

Bridget’s decision to compete in Miss Bikini Ireland came after years of low confidence and self-consciousness about a birthmark on her arm.

“I have a little birthmark on my arm, a little flaw that I have been self-conscious of for as long as I can remember. I let it get the better of me for years and I covered up my arms at all times and never wore short sleeves. Because of this flaw and how I saw myself and judged myself, I never felt good enough so I let those dreams pass me by. One day after nearly spending my whole life covering my arm with sleeves and comparing myself to other girls, I decided, ‘no more’ and that is the day I entered the Miss Bikini Ireland competition. I felt that if I could stand on a stage with my arm totally exposed I could accomplish anything in life. I’ve come to realise that once you love yourself as a person great things can come your way. Flaws on our bodies are what make us special and unique to everyone else. No one person is the same. We are all beautiful and we need to accept our own self and our own body and every little flaw on it.”

“My Miss Bikini Ireland journey has been amazing so far and I can feel myself growing in confidence as each day passes. It has been the best experience ever and the team at Miss Bikini Ireland is great. From the moment you walk through the door they make you feel at ease and don’t judge you and that is what I admire most about this competition.”

Twenty-eight year old Bridget is the daughter of former Tipperary town Councilor Peadar and Ann O’Donnell and the youngest of eight children. She has been training hard for the competition in Body Station located in Cashel. “It is a great place to train with such a friendly atmosphere and all the trainers are so helpful.”

To vote for Bridget please go on to the Miss Bikini Ireland Facebook page, find her picture and like and share it.

The girl who receives the most likes and shares will automatically make it into the top 5 and one step closer to winning the over all title and being in with a chance to represent Ireland in Mexico for Swimsuit USA international.

“Winning this competition would be an absolute dream come true for me. I already feel like a winner because I have overcome something that I was most self conscious of for years. I think it’s okay to say I am proud of myself… My message to all you girls and guys is just learn to love yourself and accept yourself as a person. Each and every one of us has something about ourselves we don’t like but at the end of the day its those things that make us special. Confidence is key and don’t ever let anything stand in your way of your dreams. Never compare yourself to anyone else because we are all different from each other but we are all beautiful.

I would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey so far I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Tipperary brought home Liam McCarthy this year - let's see can we help a Tipperary girl go all the way in Miss Bikini Ireland 2019… she’s come a long way!

