€2 million secured in Budget 2020 for autism awareness

Fine Gael candidate Mary Newman Julian has welcomed the allocation of €2 million for the Autism Plan in Budget 2020.



Newman Julian said: “I am delighted that people with autism and their families in Tipperary will benefit from this funding. Over the next year, the additional funding secured will be used in a number of priority areas.

“This includes the implementation of a programme of awareness raising that can provide a better information resource for children and parents about what supports are available; a campaign to assist in creating awareness of the challenges, needs and experiences of people with autism; and building capacity and competence amongst key professionals working with autism – including a national training programme for clinicians and the implementation of a tiered model of assessment in order to improve access to and responses by services for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

Mary continued: “The proposed campaign will have two key aims, to support and to educate. We want to improve the information provided to people with ASD and their families and help guide them to the supports available from our health service throughout their lives and to create a wider public environment in Ireland that was more aware of the lives, needs and experiences of people with ASD. From my experience of assisting families of children with ASD I know it can sometimes be very challenging to access information and services, and it can be overwhelming to try and manage when you are tirelessly working to care for you child.

It is essential that supports are more streamlined, predictable and accessible, from getting assessment of needs appointments to booking a place in ASD units in schools and availability of respite or residential care”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “I am delighted to have secured this funding, which will help deliver the autism plan.

“It is so important we increase knowledge and change attitudes. As Minister for Health, I believe we must do more to help autism-proof our health services and the funding secured in Budget 2020 will really help us to reach that goal.”