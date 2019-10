Gardai are investigating the theft of a chainsaw from a Dundrum farm.

The chainsaw worth around €200 was stolen from a farm shed at Killenure, Dundrum between last Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in both areas on the dates the burglaries took place to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.