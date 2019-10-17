Tipperary woman was found fighting on the street

A woman was observed fighting with another female in Nenagh, the local court was told.

Rebecca Harty, 24a Ormond Drive, Nenagh, pleaded to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Ormond Drive on September 20, 2019.

She also pleaded to being intoxicated in public.

The court was told that she had no previous convictions.

Her solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever said that Ms Harty had suffered a tragedy and had been finding it difficult to cope. However, she was now seeing a counsellor.

“It was a silly argument with another woman,” said Ms McKeever.

She appealed to Judge Elizabeth MacGrath not impose a conviction.

Judge MacGrath said that she would strike out the charges if Ms Harty paid €100 to the court poor box before December 13, 2019.