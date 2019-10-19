Rock of Cashel lit up for Wave of Light remembrance ceremony

Tipperary parents who lost a child during pregancy,, at birth or shortly after they were born joined thousands of others across Ireland to mark their loved one.

The Rock of Cashel was lit specially for the Wave of Light ceremony, with events also taking place in University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

The events were organised in Association with Feileacain, the Irish stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association.

The aim of Wave of Light was to hope that lighting up buildings across the country would spark conversations about pregnancy and infant loss and give bereaved parents and families an opportunity to get together and talk about their experiences.