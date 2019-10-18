Tipperary community activist Vincent Cummins keeping his native Fethard clean and tidy

We are often reminded of the great voluntary work undertaken in Fethard and Killusty by many members of our community and community organisations.

Without doubt all involved deserve the highest praise for their efforts. As time slowly moves on, we can now begin to see the difficulties that government agencies are having in trying to replace and replicate an equal quality of service provided by these voluntary workers.

One worker that has been repeatedly mentioned in Fethard circles recently is Vincent Cummins, Burke Street, formerly a bookmaker with Hayes’s Betting Office up to its closure on November 30, 2013.

Vincent (pictured below) worked some years ago with Fethard Tidy Towns under a community employment scheme and was apparently hooked within days, showing a pro-active dedication to his task of keeping Fethard town tidy.

This year, we are happy to see that Vincent is back and can be seen, anytime between dawn and dusk, on laneways, streets, river walks, flowerbeds and parks diligently litter-picking with a happy smile and greeting for whoever he meets on his way.

He is a great example of giving something back to his hometown and his ‘pride of place’. We can only acknowledge and compliment his work and hopefully he will inspire others to do likewise.

Well done Vincent!