Tipperary people say what's the sound they would miss most if they could no longer hear

Chime, the National Charity for Deafness and Hearing Loss, took to the streets recently to raise awareness of hearing loss and to discover what the public’s favourite sound is while considering how they would feel if they could no longer hear that sound.

Research was carried out on the streets of Limerick which is also the location of Chime’s hub for both Clare and Tipperary.

According to Chime’s research, over 30% of people, aged between 18-30 years, count listening to their favourite song or podcast as one of their favourite sounds to hear every day, 30% of females love the sound of a baby laughing and 29% of adults over 50 voted birds singing as their favourite sound.

When it came to how the people would feel if they were unable to hear their favourite sound again, almost half (48%) said that they would feel “sad” and “isolated from the world”. Those with untreated hearing loss reported feeling isolated and left out.

Social events and activity become exhausting which leads to further isolation from the world. Almost 300,000 people in Ireland have a hearing related disability. But it’s not just something that affects only the elderly. More than 80,000 Irish people of working age are currently dealing with a significant level of hearing loss. By the time we reach 60, one in three of us will have experienced significant hearing loss.

Speaking on Chime’s hearing awareness campaign, Mark Byrne, CEO of Chime said, “People often equate hearing loss with old age but hearing loss can happen gradually so you may not notice it at first. On average people wait 10 years before taking action, usually with the nudge from a family member. People often feel that their hearing is not bad enough or that they get by without hearing aids so they delay getting a hearing test. The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness of hearing loss by presenting some on the early symptoms. We are hoping that people will identify with some of these and will come and talk to us. By asking people about their favourite sounds we are hoping to create awareness of life without these sound. Some of the favourite sounds included; music, the sound of a baby laughing, birds singing, heavy rain, waves at the beach and even the coffee machine in the morning! ”

“We are encouraging the people to call into any of our 11 centres nationwide for a free hearing test and to meet our support team. We provide advice on how to manage hearing loss for you and your family. We also have a dedicated information line (1800 256 257) for anyone that would like advice, support and care.”

For over fifty years, Chime has championed for equal rights, greater accessibility and opportunities for individuals with deafness and hearing loss. They envision a society with no limits for anyone living with deafness or hearing loss. Chime is on a mission to limit the impact of deafness and hearing loss through promoting accessibility, creating communities and enabling personal choice and community participation.

For more advice on Chime, hearing loss and deafness, please visit www.chime.ie or call our Hearing Loss Information line on 1800 256 257 or follow us on Facebook/Chime.