Cream of Tipperary business gather in Clonmel this evening

The cream of Tipperary business gather in the Clonmel Park Hotel this Friday evening for the prestigious Tipperary Business Awards.

Hosted by Tipperary Chamber, the awards will be presented across a wide range of categories.

And after all the individual category winners have been announced, the overall top business in the county will be named from among the category winners.

Another highlight will be the presentation of the President’s Award to a recipient of outstanding merit.

Previous winners are John Magnier of Coolmore Stud and fashion designer Louise Kennedy.

A large crowd is expected at the Clonmel Park Hotel for one of the social and business highlights of the year in Tipperary.