Campaigner Vicky Phelan to give talk in Cashel Library

Inspirational campaigner Vicky Phelan will be the guest of honour at Cashel Library on November 14.

Ms Phelan, who lifted the lid on the CervicalCheck scandal in 2018, released her memoir Overcoming last month.

The book details her life before and since her terminal cancer diagnosis and her ensuing legal battle after she wasn’t informed of an incorrect smear test in 2011 until 2017.

Tipp Fm’s Fran Curry will chair the event. Booking is essential and places are limited so please call the library on 062 63825 to book your place.