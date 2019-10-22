Dean Maxwell for discussion at Roscrea Community Development Council meeting

Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) will host an open public meeting in the Abbey Hall on Thursday, October 31, at 8pm to which RCDC has invited the TDs of the constituency to hear what specific supports they can offer the community to ensure that the long term stay facility offered by the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home Unit continues for the people of Roscrea and district.

This facility will cease to be offered to the people of Roscrea and surrounding areas, who may seek to enter into same at the Dean Maxwell Home post-2021, says RCDC chairman John Lupton.

“Thus a facility which existed in Roscrea for over 40 years and which was simply known and lauded as 'Dean Maxwell' “will no longer exist in Roscrea after 2021. While the town is assured that the facility will continue, it will not from 2021 take on any new long term stay residents.” RCDC states that if this happens, and it appears that it will happen, then that facility will be gone forever.

Thus RCDC is urging the people of Roscrea to mobilise and prevent the loss of such a valuable facility to the town.

Hence, it is hoped that the people of Roscrea and District will come out in large numbers to the Abbey Hall at 8pm on Thursday October 31 and demand action from the town’s and municipal district’s elected public representatives