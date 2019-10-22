Addams Family musical all set for the Cashel stage

Cashel Community School’s 26th annual musical production is The Addams Family.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family explores the creepy, kooky, weird and wonderful household immortalized in cartoon, television and movies.

In this new musical comedy, Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from - gasp - a respectable family. She's confided in her father, and now Gomez Addams must do the unthinkable: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Change is just around the corner for the entire family in this delightful tale, created by Jersey Boys authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics provided by the award winning Andrew Lippa.

"This musical comedy takes all the wonderful things we know about 'The Addams Family' and moves the story forward," said Craig Rich, director of the play and chair of CLC's Theatre Department.

"Young adults will relate to Wednesday and Lucas trying to find their own path, but still wanting their parents' blessing. Those of us a little older will relate to Morticia, Gomez and Lucas' parents. They want the best for their children, but are having a hard time accepting that they have grown up. In a broader context, these two families, from very different backgrounds, are trying to work through their differences and find common ground. The musical does this in a comic way, but the message is something all of us can relate to."

Each year the school musical provides our students with the opportunity to develop socially, personally and artistically by joining the cast of the chosen production. Cast members always remember the show as one of the highlights of their school lives and I know they cherish the memories for many years to come.

By the time the curtain closes, there will have been new friendships forged and, of course, lots of fun had by all.

This year’s cast have been busy at work in preparation for what will be a most exciting and not to be missed show. It is wonderful to see so many students treading the boards, some for the very first time. Of course we can’t forget our established members who have been wonderful stalwarts over the years and this will no doubt shine through once again.

The show runs from November 6 to 9 in the school hall. Tickets are €15 with concession of €10 on Wednesday night only. Tickets available from the school office on 062-61167.