Tipperary motorist put off the road for three months for using mobile phone

A motorist who was caught driving while holding a mobile phone has been disqualified from driving by Nenagh Court.

Keith Maloney of 28 Ballygraigue Estate, Nenagh, was observed committing the offence by a garda at Pearse Street, Nenagh, on March 2, 2019, the court heard.

Judge Colin Daly disqualified Mr Maloney for three months for driving while using a mobile phone.

He also fined Mr Maloney €250.