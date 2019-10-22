Court
Tipperary motorist put off the road for three months for using mobile phone
Nenagh man is also fined €250
A motorist who was caught driving while holding a mobile phone has been disqualified from driving by Nenagh Court.
Keith Maloney of 28 Ballygraigue Estate, Nenagh, was observed committing the offence by a garda at Pearse Street, Nenagh, on March 2, 2019, the court heard.
Judge Colin Daly disqualified Mr Maloney for three months for driving while using a mobile phone.
He also fined Mr Maloney €250.
