Tipperary Gardaí seize heroin during search in Nenagh

The gardaí in Nenagh have made another seizure of heroin, with a small quantity, worth around €60, discovered during a search at Silver Street, Nenagh, last Wednesday.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí also seized a small quantity of cannabis on Old Birr Road, Nenagh, last Thursday.

Meanwhile, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Kilcommon last Sunday.