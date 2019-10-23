Crime
Tipperary Gardaí seize heroin during search in Nenagh
Small quantity of cannabis also located
Tipperary Gardaí seized heroin during search in Nenagh
The gardaí in Nenagh have made another seizure of heroin, with a small quantity, worth around €60, discovered during a search at Silver Street, Nenagh, last Wednesday.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
Gardaí also seized a small quantity of cannabis on Old Birr Road, Nenagh, last Thursday.
Meanwhile, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Kilcommon last Sunday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on