Tipperary Emergency Services to hold fundraiser to support people getting radiotherapy treatment

For years the emergency services in Tipperary have paid tribute to many worthwhile causes through their annual fundraiser and this year they are supporting the marvellous work of SERT, the south east radiotherapy trust.

The fundraiser will be held this weekend in Clonmel and it will raise money for SERT and in particular the service that ensures there is voluntary drivers and transport available to bring people requiring radiotherapy to Waterford from all over South Tipperary.

There are up to forty voluntary drivers from the Clonmel area on a roster to drive the SERT mini bus, or sometimes two vehicles if required, on a five day a week basis.

“We have so many volunteers that it means a driver will do a day every seven weeks. We are fortunate that there are so many volunteers from this area and it means so much to the peoople undergoing radiotherapy and their families”, said Tom Howley, SERT.

As part of the emergency services Jim Hogan Memorial fundraising weekend, two events will be held in Clonmel.

A spooky 5km walk will be held in Powerstown Park on Saturday October 26. Kids are welcome in fancy dress, registration starts at 1pm and the walk will start at 2pm. Donations to SERT will be made at the start of the event and emergency vehicles will be on display.

That night a Halloween party night will be held in Moynihans Bar at 9pm with DJ Andy. Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes for best costume and entry is free with a free BBQ.

Tom Howley said the organisation was established in 2005 by a Waterford based consultant. It was set up to support people travelling to Cork and Dublin for radiotherapy treatment by providing transport and arranging voluntary drivers.

Two years later the radiotherapy service in Whitfield in Waterford was established which enabled patients to avoid long journeys.

"Overall there are over 150 voluntary drivers covering south east counties. We have forty voluntary drivers working out of Clonmel and we do pick-up in the surrounding towns and en route to bring patients to Waterford five days a week" said Tom.

There is a mini bus stationed in the hospital which is the start off point Monday to Friday for the service and a second SERT mini bus is put on if the demand is there.

"On average, a patient will have between thirty and forty trips to Waterford for radiotherapy. There is a great appreciation among the people receiving this service for the role played by SERT and the voluntary drivers in particular who give up of their time," said Tom .

Having this service available, said Tom, takes a lot of pressure off the patients themselves. It removed the pressures of having to take public transport, or arrange a family member or neighbour to drive them and it helped them to meet others going through the same experience in a friendly environment.

"We are very grateful to the emergency services in South Tipperary for selecting SERT as the beneficiary of their annual fundraiser. We depend on the generosity of the communities we serve to keep the service going" said Tom.

Gda Claire Murphy said the cause of SERT was one that was very close to the hearts of all involved in the emergency services.

“Every family has been touched by cancer and anything we can do to help provide a service that people really rely on is worth doing” said Claire.

Claire said that the fundraising weekend was called the Jim Hogan memorial weekend in recognition of the role played by the late Jim Hogan, a former paramedic, in setting up a group from within the emergency services to raise funds for good causes on an annual basis.

“We will be joined over the weekend by Jim's wife Monica, son Adam and daughter Kellie and we are all looking forward to a great weekend” said Claire.

Tipperary motorist put off road for using mobile phone