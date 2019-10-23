Court
Tipperary motorist put off road for four years for having no licence
Driver also found to have no insurance
Judge Colin Daly at Nenagh Court disqualified a driver for four years for not having a driving licence
A man who was driving without a driving licence has been disqualified from driving for four years and fined €250 by Nenagh Court.
Bryan Kirby of 20 Ardan, Borrisokane, was stopped by gardaí at Borrisokane road, Nenagh, on March 21, 2019.
He was also summonsed for driving without insurance on the same date.
Judge Colin Daly fined him €500 and disqualified him from driving for two years for no insurance.
