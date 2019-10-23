Co. Tipperary town won’t have Christmas lights this year unless Council gives traders a “dig out” with funding, councillor warns 

A councillor has warned that Carrick-on-Suir town centre won't have Christmas lights this year if Tipperary Co. Council doesn't step in and provide funding to assist local traders to provide them.

Carrick-on-Suir FF councillor Kieran Bourke issued the warning at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's latest monthly meeting where he appealed to council management to give Carrick-on-Suir Business Association a "dig out" to assist it with lighting up the town for the festive season.

Cllr Bourke said Christmas lights were first erected in the town centre in 1971 and over the years the local authority has helped Carrick-on-Suir Business Association financially with the cost. He pointed out the Business Association has a problem funding the Christmas lights due to dwindling membership, some members refusing to contribute financially towards them and others unable afford to contribute to their cost.

"Unless we come up with funding, we will have no Christmas lights in Carrick-on-Suir. It's hugely important for the businesses to have some sort of Christmas atmosphere," he added.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director Pat Slattery said the Council would meet with the Business Association and see if it could assist it in some way. He said Council did pay part of the cost of the Christmas lights and was putting up the Christmas tree in the town.

Seamus Campbell of Carrick-on-Suir Business Association told The Nationalist yesterday (Tuesday) the Association has not yet met with the Council to discuss the Christmas lighting but a meeting was imminent.

He said COSBA wanted to work with the Council and local councillors to ensure the town got its Christmas lights this year.

Mr Campbell said it cost about €15,000 to erect and operate the Christmas lights in the town centre each year and it could cost €20,000 if they had to invest in new lights.

He said in recent years they received a grant under Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's Christmas Lights Scheme, which supplemented the contribution from the Association's members. However, this year there was no such Council Christmas Lights funding available as yet.

Mr Campbell echoed Cllr Bourke's point that membership of COSBA has fallen in recent years and this has affected the level of its contribution to the town centre's annual Christmas lights.

He pointed out that the Co. Council fully funds the Christmas lights of some Tipperary towns.

And he noted businesses in Carrick-on-Suir are now paying higher commercial rates due to the equalisation of rates across the county since the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary Co. Councils.