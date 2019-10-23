SOLAS shining a spotlight on further education and training by lighting up the Rock of Cashel

Tipperary’s iconic Rock of Cashel was lit up on October 16 as part of a new campaign by SOLAS, the further education and training authority, and Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI).

The projection of a stonemason on to the Rock marked the launch of This is FET, a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of further education and training (FET) courses as a positive education route option. The campaign is taking place as part of European Skills Week.

Commenting at the launch of This is FET, Nikki Gallagher, director of communications and secretariat at SOLAS, said: “it is brilliant to hear so many FET success stories.

“We know the positive impact FET can have on the lives of individual learners, businesses and communities.

“This narrative is starting to be shared and people are starting to appreciate the massive impact FET can have. No matter where you are in your education or your career, FET courses offer flexible, life-long learning.”

Further information on the This is FET campaign can be found at www.thisisFET.ie, or on twitter, #ThisisFET.