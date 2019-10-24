Enjoy Stars In Your Eyes night out at the Dome in Semple Stadium to support Tipperary GAA heroes

Tipperary GAA Supporters Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Tipperary senior hurling All Ireland champions and the Tipperary camogie team by staging a Stars in Their Eyes event at The Dome in Semple Stadium on Thursday, November 9.

The show will feature stars of the past and the present as well as management figures.

The evening will be compared by sports presenter Marty Morrissey and celebrity judges will include sports analyst and goalkeeping legend Brendan Cummins, entertainment personality Mairead Ronan and Tippeary country singer Louise Morrissey.

The Tipperary Supporters Club are seeking sponsorship and are hoping that businesses in Tipperary will be happy to be associated with such a high profile event and support the All Ireland winning Tipperary senior hurlers holiday fund and the Tipperary senior camogie players fund.

Tickets are available and the Tipperary Supporters Club are asking for your support for what promises to be a great evening of celebration and entertainment.

“This is a hugely important fundraiser for the teams following their wonderful exploits during the year. The costs of running teams at this level is astronomical. We deeply appreciate the support of the public, all of the clubs in the county and so many business interests over the years. Their support is invaluable and is appreciated by the players and management” said a club spokesman

For queries and further details contact any of the following John Carew 086 8317591, Billy Coman, secretary, Tipperary Supporters club bcoman52@gmail.com, Bermie Maher 087 9509533, Christina Millea 085 7522834.

Bringing home the Liam McCarthy