Court: driver was doing 195km/h on motorway in Tipperary

A learner driver was caught travelling at 195km/h on the M7 near Clashnevin, Nenagh Court was told.

Lukasz Kalinski 22a Glentworth Park, Ard na Greine, Dublin 13, pleaded before Judge Marie Keane to speeding, driving with a provisional licence while unaccompanied and careless driving on the M7 on September 1, 2018.

"That was a simply horrendous speed," said Judge Keane.

She pointed out that the car Mr Kalinski had been driving was nine years old.

"You put your life at risk and the lives of your two passengers and other road users," she said. "Clearly you have no regard for traffic regulations."

Mr Kalinski's solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever told the court that her client had been driving friends to Shannon airport that day and they were late for their flight.

She appealed to Judge Keane not to disqualify Mr Kalinski as he had just got work in Dublin.

However, Sgt Declan O'Carroll, prosecuting, pointed out that the defendant had been driving on a provisional licence while unaccompanied.

Judge Keane that while she should disqualify Mr Kalinski for two years, she would ban him from driving for 12 months.

She fined him €300 for speeding and €100 for driving unaccompanied.

Judge Keane fixed recognizance in Mr Kalinski's own bond of €100.