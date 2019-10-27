Tipperary photographer's fourth book puts Ireland right in the frame

Award winning Nenagh photographer Pádraig Ó Flannabhra will launch his fourth book of photographs in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, November 5.

The book, Ireland, Frame by Frame, is a collection of images showing a particular vision of people, places and events in Ireland from 2000 to the present.

The collection has a foreword by local author Donal Ryan.

Mr Ryan describes the images as captured with skill and precision and with great heart. He says Pádraig has travelled this land and sought out its essence, the people and places that make it what it is.

Pádraig is the holder of 10 Kodak European Gold Portrait Awards, an Irish record. In 2018 he was recognised by his peers when they accorded him honorary membership of Press Photographers Association of Ireland for his outstanding contribution to the Association and Press Photography in Ireland for more than three decades.