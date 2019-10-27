Homeless people seeking help at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall are told to go to Clonmel 

Homeless people presenting to Carrick-on-Suir's revamped Town Hall for help as well as social housing applicants are being directed to County Hall in Clonmel to the dismay of councillors who have demanded the Council change its policy.

Cllrs David Dunne (SF) and Kieran Bourke (FF) have cried foul on the Co. Council's practice of sending people from their hometown and hinterland with these housing issues to County Hall rather than Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's offices.

Cllr Dunne tabled a motion at Carrick MD's latest monthly meeting calling for applications for assistance from homeless people in his area to be assessed and processed in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall rather than referring them to Clonmel as is currently happening.

He complained that on a number of occasions people have come to Carrick Town Hall seeking assistance because their are homeless and have been directed to Clonmel to seek an appointment. He pointed out that homeless people may not have a car to drive to Clonmel and have difficulty affording public transport to Clonmel.

He said Carrick Town Hall was a lovely, spacious building and it was a "shocking state of affairs" that a person coming to this building in distress because they were homeless couldn't be dealt with be it staff.

"It's very distressing for the staff here at the Town Hall as well. It's my understanding they are more than anxious to deal with them."

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir councillor Kieran Bourke seconded the motion and declared that surely to God the Council could deal with housing issues in this state-of-the-art building.

He pointed out that one of his constituents went to Carrick Town Hall to fill out a social housing application and was told he would be better off going to Clonmel as he would be processed faster.

"I really take exception to that. I was one of the people who defended this building and to be told to go to Clonmel to have an application processed beggars belief."

The Council responded that Cllr Dunne's motion would be brought to the attention of Tipperary Co. Council's Housing Directorate.